4th Youth National Boxing Championship: Gitika Defeats Payal Zala In The 48kg Opening Round

-NET Web Desk

4th Youth National Boxing Championship marks a return of domestic boxing action in the country after more than a year due to Covid – 19.

Haryana boxer, Gitika dished out a tremendous performance in the opening round of the women’s 48kg at the 4th Youth National Boxing Championships in Delhi Public School, Sonipat on Sunday, July 19.

She dominated her opponent Payal Zala from Gujrat with some heavy blows right from her start as the referee declared Gitika as the winner with the RSC verdict in the first round itself.

This tournament will act as the selection tournament for the 2021 ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships which is slated to happen in Dubai in August this year.

In the men’s section, 60 bouts were played on the opening day of the event where boxers from states and Union territories participated.