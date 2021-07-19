Arunachal Pradesh: Int’l Buddist Confederation & Mohit Chauhan’s Nivesh Contributes To State’s Fight Against Covid, CM Khandu Thanks Both

NET WEBDESK

International Buddhist Confederation ( IBC) has contributed 1 ventilator, 10 oxygen concentrators, 50 high capacity jumbo oxygen cylinders, and 2000 PPE kits to the Arunachal Pradesh Government under its ” Care with Prayer ” initiative.

On Monday, July 19, IBC member Tseten Chombay on behalf of the international body hand them to Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu.

Receiving it CM Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude to the International Buddhist Confederation ( IBC) for their help in the State’s fight against Covid -19.

Grateful to @IbcWorldOrg in becoming part of our fight against #Covid19. Received with gratitude 1 ventilator, 10 oxygen concentrators, 50 high capacity jumbo oxygen cylinders and 2000 PPE kits from IBC through member @chombayz ji under its #CareWithPrayer initiative. pic.twitter.com/qQ8Bl50FhJ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 19, 2021

He acknowledged their compassionate gesture saying that the Covid warriors from Arunachal stand strong at the frontline fighting the virus.

Also renowned artiste Mohit Chauhan through his NGO Nivesh and its initiative ‘Project Bajrangi’ has contributed a range of essential medical supplies to the Arunachal Pradesh government recently.

The contribution is a part of an initiative taken by Chauhan to help COVID-19 patients, frontline workers, and others in need given the current COVID crisis.

Under the initiative, 50 oxygen concentrators, 5000 medical kits, 5000 N95 masks, 1250 testing kits, and 200 ration kits for folk artists/ artisans will be donated to the state, tweeted Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju.