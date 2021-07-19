Assam : ‘Pay Cash, Score High’ Brewing Board Exams Scam Busted By Assam Police, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 18, the Assam Police has detained two individuals from Kamrup district by busting a racket of awarding higher marks in Class X and XII Board Exams, in exchange for cash, as stated by a senior officer.

Meanwhile, four others have also been arrested including a school inspector and coordinator of the state board, for their alleged involvement in the process, asserted by a senior officer. But, later released after an interrogation of 24 hours.

The Superintendent of Police Hitesh Ch Roy told PTI, that investigation of the Kamrup District Police will be broadened as the racket might also have it’s links in other districts of the state.

“We have been interrogating all the six people since yesterday evening and arrested two. The others have been allowed to go for the time being. We will call them again for inquiry and investigation will continue,” the SP said.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at Changsari police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to senior officials, a team of about 100 policemen raided the Office of Inspector of Schools on Saturday July 17, and seized several documents, including answer sheets, a laptop, mobile handsets, and unaccounted cash.

Many ineligible candidates secured first division, star marks (75 per cent), or distinction (85 per cent) due to this racket, a source told PTI.