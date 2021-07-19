Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu Sworn In As The Governor Of Mizoram

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Dr. Kambhampati Haribabu was sworn in as the Governor of Mizoram at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, on July 19, 4:30 PM. With the total lockdown enforced within the capital city area from 18th of July Sunday the oath-taking ceremony of the new Governor was attended by only a handful of special invitees.

He was administered the oath of office by Justice Michael Zothankhuma, Judge on behalf of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Dr. Kambhampati Haribabu was born at Timmasamudram Village,Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh on June 15, 1953. After finishing ME in Electrical & Control Systems and a PhD in Controls from Andhra Pradesh, Worked as Associate Professor for 24 years in Andhra University Engineering College.

In the political arena, Dr. Hari Babu Served as BJP State General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh from 1993-2003 and as Floor Leader for BJP State Legislature Party, Andhra Pradesh from 2003-2004 and BJP National Secretary in 2005. He also served as Andhra Pradesh BJP State President from 2014-2018.

Dr. Haribabu was elected o the 16th Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency in the year 2014 and as a Member of Taskforce constituted by Central Government for interlinking of rivers from 2003-2004

Today’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Shri Tawnluia, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker Shri Lalrinliana Sailo, Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary, DGP, leaders from political parties, leaders of the leading NGOs.