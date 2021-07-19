‘Guru Rimpoche’s Thrunkar Tshechu’ : Sikkim Observes Patron Saint Guru Padmasambhava’s Birth Anniversary

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 19, Sikkim is observing the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava, popularly known as Guru Rimpoche – the patron saint of the state.

Considered as the “Second Buddha born on the Lotus Flower”, he is worshipped with high regards by Buddhists not only in Sikkim but across all other Buddhist regions in the world.

The Sikkim CM and Governor has also extended their warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Guru Rimpoche’s Thrunkar Tshechu.

“I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Guru Rimpoche’s Thrunkar Tshechu. Guru Rimpoche’s Thrunkar Tshechu marks the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava, popularly known as Guru Rimpoche and is regarded as the patron saint of Sikkim. Let us all honour Guru Padmasambhava and pray collectively for his blessings for continued peace, happiness, and well being of all sentient beings in these testing times. We need to take time out to reflect on the teachings of Guru Padmasambhava and continue to live in peace and harmony.” – wrote by the CM, Prem Singh Tamang on a FB post.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the state had also conveyed his heartfelt greetings, as written by the Government of Sikkim Facebook page.

“Greetings of Hon’ble Governor on Guru Rimpoche’s Thrunkar Tshechu. This festival celebrated by the followers of Buddhism is known as ‘Guru Padma Sambhav’. The birth of ‘Guru Padma Sambhav’ famous as the incarnation of Gautam Buddha is considered with the lotus flower. In the 8th century, he played his ego in promoting Buddhism in Sikkim, Bhutan and Tibet. The popular place Sikkim was selected and blessed by him as the upma of ‘Bayul Dramajong’ (Hidden Paddy Valley), also known as the ‘religious guardian’. Further he said that on this auspicious occasion, remembering his religious deeds, celebrating the festival with mutual harmony, by following his teachings, spread the light of knowledge in your and others lives.”

The founder of Tibetan Buddhism, Guru Rimpoche first introduced Buddhism in Sikkim and other neighbouring Himalayan regions during the 8th century.

He was the one who commenced the concept of Tshechu.

Guru Rinpoche manifested himself in eight different human forms, and danced in-front of a demon in order to conquer him. These dances later came to be known as ‘Chaams’ and depict glory of the patron saint during several Buddhist festivals.

The festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm throughout the state; special prayers and rituals are held in the monasteries, with huge processions carried across the streets – led by monks and lamas playing various traditional instruments.