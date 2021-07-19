Jampui Hills To Soon Feature In Paragliding Map Of India, Trials To Start In August

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Northeast India will be able to get its third paragliding site at the highest peak of Jampui Hills in Northern Tripura after Shillong in Meghalaya and Gangtok in Sikkim.

Jampui Hills is about 200 KMs away from Agartala city and 459 KMs away from Guwahati. Flights and railway services are also available.

The Tourism department of Tripura has decided to set up its first-ever paragliding site in the state. A team of experts visited the spot recently.

Tarit Kanti Chakma, Director of the Tourism department in a social media post informed that a delegation of tourism officials along with the Alpine-Wanderers team of Delhi inspected the Jampui hills area.

Chakma said that the trainees from Tripura will be sent to Himachal so that paragliding can start by October 2021.

“Visit Jampui hills Thlaxi by Tourism Officials & Alpine team for the takeoff and landing site for #Paragliding. Hopeful of sending trainees to Himachal by this year so that Paragliding can start by this year,” Chakma wrote.

In August 2021, the members of the Alpine Wanderers team will conduct a trial paragliding.

Even, the Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy has already given its approval for hiring four gliders and two paramotors. Upon receiving the official approval, four candidates would be sent to Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, Jampui Hill is a small albeit the only recognised hill station of the state at a height of about 800 feet above the sea level.

The people living on this hill are mostly from the Mizo community as the area is close to Mizoram. It is noteworthy to mention here that the sunrise and sunset on the hill have always been a view to behold.

Besides Jampui Hill, people will also get to explore the state’s cleanest village, Vanghmun having a population of about 1500 in numbers.