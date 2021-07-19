Manipur: R.K. Sushant’s Pink Foundation To Provide Free Accommodation To Patients Visiting PGIMER Chandigarh For Medical Treatment

NET Web Desk

Pink Foundation, a non-profit initiative by the famed actor of Manipur RK Sushant has announced the launch of free accommodation facilities for economically weak patients visiting the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh for their treatment. The initiative, aimed at supporting patients and families who are struggling financially while getting treated at PGI, will provide rent-free accommodation to help them focus on their medical treatment.

Under this initiative, the Foundation has handed over its first rent-free accommodation to a Kidney patient Sapam Premchand and his family from Thoubal in Manipur. Premchand who is 35 years old, is currently in Chandigarh for his treatment at PGIMER and has been undergoing treatment for almost a year now due to the failure of both his kidneys. He used to provide for his family as an auto driver but after he was diagnosed, the family has been struggling. Unable to get a donor for the transplant, Premchand’s wife has stepped out to donate one of her kidneys however they still need financial support for the operations and medical requirements.

“After our Covid vaccination drive initiative inoculating 215 people from the NE region of India who were stranded in Punjab and not vaccinated, the entire team of Pink Foundation has been tirelessly working towards this project to support struggling patients and their families visiting PGI Chandigarh. PGI Chandigarh is one place where people from across the country come for treatment however, not all the families visiting are financially stable and often found to be helpless in a new place far from home. With this project, Pink Foundation will provide free accommodations to select patients and families visiting PGI for treatment after considering their situation,” said RK Sushant, founder of Pink Foundation.

He further adds, “There are limited accommodations at the moment and therefore, priority will be given to genuinely struggling patients coming to Chandigarh for treatment. As a young actor who is still studying this the best I can do for now and I hope with everyone’s support Pink Foundation will be able to provide more facilities in the future,”

Diseases and sickness often hit the underprivileged the hardest and it further adds to their existing problems while dealing with the illness. This small effort by the Foundation is to ensure that the marginalised weaker patients get access to clean and hygienic accommodation with no worry for rent, especially during this pandemic when everyone is economically struggling. The Foundation will also support patients for any additional blood requirements during their treatment. We urge everyone to help one another and look out for one another during these trying times.