Manipur With Most Districts In Country With More Than 10% Positivity Rate: Union Health Ministry

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) through a presentation on COVID-19 update, reported as many as 47 districts across 12 districts and UT’s, that detected over 10% positivity rate. Among all, Manipur stands the highest with 9 districts.

The presentation by Joint Secretary, Luv Agarwal reported the following for the week ending till July 15th.

Naming all the 8 Northeastern states in the list asserts an immediate concern for the respective state governments. Among the following Assam stood the lowest among all NE states with 1 district.

The 12 states mentioned are – Manipur (9 districts), Kerala (8), Rajasthan (6), Meghalaya and Mizoram – 5 each, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim – 3 each, Tripura – 2 districts, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry – 1 each.

According to Frontier Manipur report, Sitabhra Sinha, who led the team of researchers, has reportedly said, “The northeast region is of great concern. Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and possibly Tripura are showing a rise in the number of cases.”

However, Manipur has also topped the list of confirmed, recovered and death figures. According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Manipur has reported the highest figure among states with 01-100000 confirmed cases, as on July 18, 2021 till 8 AM.

#CoronaVirusUpdates: State-wise details of Total Confirmed #COVID19 cases (till 18th July, 2021, 8 AM) ➡️States with 1-100000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 100001-800000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 800000+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/yTbpaDyAey — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) July 18, 2021

The other states including Manipur are – Tripura, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The total confirmed cases of Manipur stood – 83859, while the recovered cases – 73047, and deaths – 1365 cases.