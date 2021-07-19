Mizoram: Mass Testing Carried Out In Aizawl Municipal Area

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

A meeting chaired today by Dr. Z R Thiamsanga MLA, Vice Chairman of Health and Family Welfare Board; and Chairman of Covid 19 Medical Operational Team (MOT) has decided to start a Mass Testing of Covid-19 within localities of AMC that has a high positivity rate.

On July 20, Mass Testing of Covid-19 will be taken up in localities- Lower Chhinga Veng Armed Veng South, Saron Veng south, Bethlehem Vengthlang, Electric Veng, and Tuirial.

On 17 July, mass testing of Covid-19 was carried out at various localities of Aizawl west with Chief Medical Officer Aizawl West Covid 19 Medical Operational Team.

Principal Director of Health Department Dr. F. Lallianhlira and State Nodal Officer Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma hope that Mass Testing of Covid 19 shall be completed within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area.