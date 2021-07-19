Meghalaya: Upgrade Dadenggre Sub Div To A District; James Sangma Led Delegation Asks CM Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

A delegation of the National People’s Party (NPP), Dadenggre, along with legislator James K. Sangma, presented a memorandum on Monday for the consideration of Hon’ble Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to upgrade Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division to a district.

Dadenggre is one of the oldest sub-divisions in the state, which came into being in 1982. The request for upgradation to a district has been ongoing for quite some time now.

“Today, on behalf of the NPP unit of Dadenggre, we met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and have submitted a memorandum for the creation of a new Dadenggre District,” said Sorojit Momin, NPP Youth General Secretary, Dadenggre Block.

“We are happy that we have received a positive response from the Chief Minister,” he said.

The positive response of the Hon’ble Chief Minister comes as an aspiration for the people of Dadenggre, who continue to work selflessly to see the overall growth of the civil sub-division.

“We would like to wholeheartedly thank our Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for giving his precious time to listen to the demands of the delegation and also for giving us positive assurance,” James K. Sangma, legislator of the Dadenggre constituency, said.