Mizoram: Assam Rifles’ Conducts Lecture On Joining The Armed Forces

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Lunglei Battalion Assam Rifles of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted a lecture on “How to Join Army/Assam Rifles and Other CAPFS” at Laki Village on July 19, 2021.

The lecture aimed to brief the youth about the role of defense forces, various entrance/examinations, eligibility in respect of qualification/age, the procedure to apply, duration of the training, pay/privileges/facilities & opportunities.

A total of 27 students/ youth attended the lecture. During the interaction with the students, it came to the notice that they are not aware of the procedure/criteria for getting enrolled into the armed forces.

Hence, they were also apprised about online recruitment training being imparted by Lunglei Battalion Assam Rifles to facilitate them in clearing physical and written exams of Armed forces and CAPFs recruitment rallies in Lunglei, Lawnglai & Saiha district.

The parents of youths were very happy and expressed their gratitude for the initiative taken by Assam Rifles in building their children’s future.