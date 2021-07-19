Mizoram : Myanmarese Refugees Still Cooped Up In Border Villages Since Military Coup

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The recent military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, and using brutal means to suppress the citizens has led to the continuous influx of its nationals to the Indian border state of Mizoram.

Champhai district of Mizoram has seen the largest amount of Myanmar nationals seeking refuge from the unrest in their nation.

According to B. Challianngura, Secretary of Tuipuiral Group, Young Mizo Association (YMA), the cluster of villages within the Group currently hosts 1417 Myanmar nationals.

Meanwhile, Farkawn, situated on banks of River Tiau is currently hosting 666 Myanmar nationals, the largest number in any village across the state.

The Group has also erected temporary makeshift tents, with bamboo and tin roof to accommodate over 200 people on the outskirts of Zawlsei village.

According to Tuipuiral Group, YMA, the village wise-distribution of Myanmar nationals in Mizoram are – Thekte – 136; Thekpui – 3; Khankawn – 1; Farkawn – 666; Vaphai – 208; Chawngtui – Nil; Samthang – 2; Dungtlang – 15; Khawbung – 180; Zawlsei – 100, Khuangthing – 20; Leithum – 1; Vanzau – Nil; Bungzung – 8; Zawngtetui – 7; Sazep – 4; Vangchhia – 2; Leisenzo – 8; Lianpui – 8; Sesih – 33; Khuangleng – 15.

Reportedly, Farkawn currently stands the highest with 666 nationals, while Vanzua doesn’t incorporate of any such nationals.