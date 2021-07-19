Mizoram Sports Minister Distributes Food Items In His Constituency As Covid Lockdown Continues

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Mizoram Sports and Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte distributed 8 quintals of locally produced tomatoes and 190 kgs of Mithun meat to Community Covid Care Centres and Local Level Task Forces in his constituency of Aizawl East-II.

The Minister bought 800 kgs of tomatoes produced by Tualte and Mualpheng villages and handed over to the Task Forces of various localities, who then distributed it to certain households and at Community Covid Care Centres.

Over 800 families within his constituency were given the food items.

Minister Royte’s constituency of Aizawl East-II has been severely inflicted by the Covid pandemic, with many areas still under the containment zone.

Aizawl, Mizoram has clamped down seven-day complete lockdown from July 18 till July 24 in the wake of rising COVID 19 cases. Meanwhile whole of Mizoram is under stringent lockdown measures.