Nagaland : New Mexico City Proclaims July 19 As ‘Dr Jonathan Iralu Day’, Honours Naga-Origin Doctor, Jonathan Iralu

NET Web Desk

New Mexico city in the United States will observe July 19 as ‘Dr Jonathan Iralu Day’, to commemorate his selfless service and working round-the-clock to save the lives of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic by risking his own.

The proclaimation was announced by the State of New Mexico Executive Office, Santa Fe, New Mexico. It is signed by Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the Secretary of State, and Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Governor.

Jonathan Vilasier Iralu is a 3rd generation doctor from Khonoma village.

The Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has also expressed his delight on the news. “I’m delighted to know the State of New Mexico Exec. Office, Santa Fe, New Mexico has proclaimed July 19, 2021 as “Dr. Jonathan Iralu Day.” Dr. Jonathan Vilasier Iralu is a 3rd generation doctor from Khonoma village. He has made the people of Nagaland proud. Congratulations to him” – tweeted by the CM.

I'm delighted to know the State of New Mexico Exec. Office, Santa Fe, New Mexico has proclaimed July 19, 2021 as "Dr. Jonathan Iralu Day."

Dr. Jonathan Vilasier Iralu is a 3rd generation doctor from Khonoma village. He has made the people of Nagaland proud. Congratulations to him pic.twitter.com/8HirDMQzUG — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 18, 2021

Jonathan is an MD, FACP, FISDA, the Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases. Jonathan has been treating New Mexicans and caring for his community at the Gallup Indian Medical Centre since 1994.

Dr. Iralu is an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

He also serves as a Senior Physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Division of Global Health Equity in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Iralu has also established a drive through COVID testing operation, weeks before the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New Mexico.

The proclamation mentioned that Dr. Iralu has been proactive since outset of the pandemic in taking measures to protect the people of New Mexico.

It further added as the pandemic progressed, Dr. Iralu demonstrated exemplary service and leadership by delivering timely, high-quality patient care to members of New Mexico’s Tribes, Nations, and Pueblos. He has been an invaluable advocate for his community, and has provided a great service to the Medical Advisory Team and the state.