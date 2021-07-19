SC Orders Immediate Release Of Manipur Activist Erendro Leichombam By 5 PM Today

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 19, the Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of Manipur-based Political Activist, Erendro Leichombam by 5 PM today.

The 37-yr-old activist was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) over the Facebook Post that asserted cow dung or cow urine will not cure COVID.

The bench of Justice comprising of DY Chandrachud and M R Shah, has ordered to release the activist before 5 pm today, with a personal bond of Rs 1000.

The following decision was taken after hearing arguments by Advocate Shadan Farasat.

L Raghumani Singh – the activist’s father had earlier filed a petition in the court arguing that the NSA was only invoked to defeat the bail earlier granted to Erendro.

Although, the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta sought time to adjourn the case till tomorrow July 20. But the judges disagreed, thereby ordering for his immediate release.

“We are of the view that the continued detention of the petitioner would amount to violation of right to life and personal liberty under Article 21. We direct him to be released today by 5 pm with a personal bond of Rs 1,000,” – asserted by the judges.

The Manipur activist, Erendro Leichombam wrote the FB post after the death of state BJP chief, S. Tikendra Singh’s death due to Covid.

He wrote, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & common sense. Professor ji RIP.”

The following statement did not go well with Usham Deben Singh, vice-president of Manipur BJP, who later filed a complaint alleging the statement was willfully passed to insult the sentiment of family members of the deceased and BJP workers.