Sikkim Reports 97 Delta Variant Cases Of COVID-19

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 19, the state Health Minister, Dr. Mani Kumar Sharma while addressing a press conference announced that a total of 97 samples were found to have been infected with COVID-19.

He further stated, a total of 98 samples were collected from the state and sent to the Kalyani lab in West Bengal for genome sequencing.

Out of which, as many as 97 samples were found to be infected with the deadly virus.

Delta’ is the WHO’s name, under its new labeling system, for the variant previously known as B.1.617.2 – this variant is termed by World Health Organization (WHO) as “a variant of global concern.

“The delta Covid variant, first detected in India, has now spread to more than 80 countries and it continues to mutate as it spreads across the globe.” – informed by WHO officials.