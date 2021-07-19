Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Sikkim Olympic Association Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Qualified Indian Athletes

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) has extended its heartfelt wishes to the Indian Contingents, all set to commence games during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The SOA president Kuber Bhandari and General Secretary Jas Lal Pradhan asserted on being hopeful of Indian athletes bringing in medals from the games.

According to Sikkim Express report, officials further added on being confident of Indian athletes winning medals this year.

This year, the Sikkimese archer – Tarundeep Rai is the only qualified athlete from the state to get qualified for the games.

He is the second Olympian from the state after Jas Lal Pradhan.

Tarundeep, the archer from Sikkim has already represented the country at two Olympic Games – Athens 2004 and London 2012.

He has been felicitated by the government of India with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2005, and Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour in 2020.