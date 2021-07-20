Arunachal Pradesh: 1 Examinee & 2 Helpers Caught Cheating In APSSB Exam

Thuptan Sange Mento, Itanagar

On the 17th of July, Sunday a candidate appearing for the surveyor exam was caught red-handed while using a mobile phone to cheat in the examination hall, with two others outside helping her. The candidate was identified as Takoni Dodum (28), while those who assisted her were her cousin Sunny Dodum (38) and his friend Neyaz Ahmed (31).

The exam for the junior estimator/ draughtsman (Grade 3) exam was held on 17 July, and the exam for surveyors was held on 18 July where the incident took place.

Briefing the press on Monday, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed that “the APSSB had conducted its exam with no disturbance on 17th across 3 examination canters, but the incident which took place on 18 July, at around 12:30 pm, we received information that a female candidate at the DNCG centre was found using a mobile phone during the examination for cheating purposes,” FIR for the same was registered by superintendent N Pramanik that a candidate in Room No 25 of the DNGC centre was engaged in using a mobile phone to cheat.

As soon as the police were informed, a case was registered under Sections 417 (for cheating) and 188 (disobeying government order) IPC,” the SP said.

SI AK Jha rushed to the examination center and seized a blue Samsung S10 mobile phone used for cheating. The police also seized the phones of Sunny were Ahmed who helped the candidate. A notebook was also seized where answers were being written and taken photos to send to the candidate.

28 jammers and camera footage have been seized by the police to further investigate the case.

So far police have in its investigation found that on the night of 17 July, candidate Takoni had called her cousin Sunny to help her in the examination, who in turn called Ahmed for help. Ahmed reportedly did not show much interest at the time. However, the candidate called up her cousin again on 18 July at around 7 am, seeking his help. Sunny then called up Ahmed to come to his place. Sunny went from Itanagar to Naharlagun and picked up Ahmed and took him back to his house in Itanagar.

At around 10:27, a photo of the question paper was sent from the candidate to her cousin and answer in return, it continued till 12:40 pm for all the answers.

“As per the statement of Magistrate Ritu Tawe, she along with doctors was busy attending to a student having health issues when suddenly an invigilator from Room No 25, one Nido Teri, informed the complainant that a candidate was using a mobile phone. When searched they found that the student, bearing Roll No 2000546, was using a mobile phone and someone sending her the answers through WhatsApp in it, who was later located within 6 to 7 hours by the police.

During a detailed investigation, Takoni, Sunny and Neyaz stated that they did not forward or send the questions and answers to any other person. The text exchanges were only between Takoni and Sunny. There was also no sign that Sunny had forwarded any message to Ahmed.

“However, we are analyzing the call data records and other related documents, after which the case will be charge-sheeted under Section 120 (b)/417/188/511 IPC,” the SP said.

Appealing to all the candidates to follow the rules of the examinations, such attempts to subvert the process of the examination should not be done as they not only harm their chances but also the chances of genuine candidates. This may be a small incident for one person, but it is a serious incident for the entire system, which is why the police have taken the matter very seriously. People should be aware that such attempts will not be taken lightly.” the SP said.