Arunachal Pradesh: Low-Cost Prefabricated Anganwadi Centre Brings Joy To The Community

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Changlang district is paving the way for technology & innovation for the rest of the state to follow as it installs a low-cost prefabricated Anganwadi centre in the district. This prefabricated Anganwadi centre is installed within Government Upper Primary School, Miao Singpho village. The low-cost structure was constructed within 1 week and offers 15 years warranty. This is seen as a mini step towards implementing the ambitious New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which was announced last year by the union govt with a target of implementing the provisions of the policy in their entirety by 2040.

DC Changlang Devansh Yadav while sharing this news also informed that 50 more such Anganwadis will be installed across the district. He further stated, “Prefabricated Anganwadis within school campus will give impetus to foundational education for children of 3- 8 years age group. This type of activity-based learning for preschool is the way forward.”

Anganwadi centers serve the need for early-age experiential learning and critical thinking in children. Apart from it, it also caters to the supplementary nutritional, immunization, and primary healthcare needs of children and mothers.

Usually, Anganwadi centers are overlooked in the state by the concerned stakeholders and remain in dilapidated conditions. They are mostly built of Bamboo, Chinese fan palm leaves, wood, and tin sheets. The installation of a prefabricated Anganwadi center will make it suitable to be used all the year-round suitable for all-weather conditions and help the Anganwadi workers to discharge their duties safely and effectively especially during this time of Pandemic.