China Denies Accusations On Microsoft Exchange Hack

NET Web Desk

China have denied all accusations, that claimed it has carried out a major cyber-attack against the tech giant Microsoft.

On Monday July 19, the US and other Western countries such as – European Union (EU), UK, New Zealand and Australia, accused China of hacking Microsoft Exchange – a popular email platform used by companies worldwide.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian during a regular press briefing in Beijing, conducted today addressed that US ganged up with it’s allies to launch an unwarranted accusation against China on cybersecurity.

According to BBC report, the hack affected at least 30,000 corporate organizations or businesses.

Besides, the US President Joe Biden said the Chinese government may not have been carrying out the attacks itself, but was “protecting those who are doing it. And maybe even accommodating them being able to do it”.

Microsoft Exchange Server is a mail server and calendaring server developed by Microsoft that runs exclusively on Windows Server operating systems. It powers the email of major corporations, small businesses and public bodies worldwide.