‘Highly Infectious’ Norovirus Outbreak Reported In UK

NET Web Desk

The United Kingdom that has seen surge in COVID-19 cases, during the past months has now reported the outbreak of Norovirus – a highly contagious virus.

Recently, after the spike in it’s cases during a routine surveillance, the Public Health England (PHE) has issued an immediate warning.

According to PHE – the health body, as many as 154 reported cases of the norovirus in England, over the past 5 weeks since May 2021.

Most commonly known as the “winter vomiting bug”, infection through this virus has basically seen an upsurge in educational settings, particularly in nursery and childcare facilities of United Kingdom (UK).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the common symptoms of this infection are – diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Meanwhile, other symptoms include fever, headache, and body aches.

It might also cause inflammation of the stomach or the intestines, a condition called acute gastroenteritis. Symptoms of norovirus start showing 12 to 48 hours after exposure and usually last between one-three days. It says the spread of the infection is similar to the way other viruses enter the human body.

One can contract the virus by coming in direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water and touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.

Experts believe drinking plenty of liquids or water can replace fluid lost from vomiting and diarrhea, which will thereby help to prevent one from dehydration.