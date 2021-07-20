Assam: India’s 1st Covid-19 Double Variant Infection Detected In Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

The first case of COVID-19 double variant infection in India was detected at the Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR – RMRC), Dibrugarh when a female doctor, despite being fully vaccinated was found infected by both Alpha and Delta strains of COVID-19, at the same time.

Dr. Biswajyoti Borkakoty, the Nodal Officer and Scientist of ICMR-RMRC asserted the female doctor from Dibrugarh was found infected by the Alpha variant early this year.

After recovering, she was again infected with the Delta variant in May 2021. Although, she had mild symptoms of the infection, fortunately, recovered well without hospitalisation.

Dr. Barkakoty said that it is a very rare incident and the first double variant case to be detected in India. He also added that the lady doctor was administered both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

As per reports, the woman had tested positive for Covid-19 after her husband, who was infected by the Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Formerly, the scientists in Brazil reported that two people had been simultaneously found infected with two types of Coronavirus.

Furthermore, the first case of such an infection was first reported in Belgium. A 90-year-old woman in Belgium was reportedly infected by two variants – Alpha and Beta – simultaneously, not been fully vaccinated, she succumbed to COVID-19 in March 2021.