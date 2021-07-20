Israeli Software Hacks 37 Smartphones Of Journalists, Condemns EU

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 19, the European Union (EU) condemned the recent spying on journalists, after a recent hacking accusation faced by an Israeli software.

The EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen asserted on the following during an official visit to Prague.

“What we could read so far – and this has to be verified, but if it is the case – it is completely unacceptable. Against any kind of rules we have in the European Union,” – Leyen stated.

“Freedom of media, free press is one of the core values of the EU. It is completely unacceptable if this (hacking) were to be the case.” – she further asserted.

According to Reuters report, spyware built and licensed by the Israeli company NSO had been used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.