Arunachal Pradesh: KEWA Felicitates Frontline Covid Warriors Of Kalaktang

Thuptan Sange Mento, Itanagar, AP

The Kalaktang Employees Welfare Association (KEWA) led by its president Shri Phurpa Tsering Kharma along with its other office-bearers visited the Ankaling village, which is one of the largest populated villages in Kalaktang Circle of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The group created awareness among the villagers about getting vaccination at the earliest as the villagers were not getting vaccinated due to miscommunication and rumours informed Kalaktang ZPM Shri Tashi Wangchu in a phone conversation with Northeast Today.

KEWA appreciated the hard work done by Kalaktang Administration and felicitated Shri. Techu Aran (ADC, Kalaktang ) and Smti. Anu Bamin (EAC Kalaktang) at ADC office, Kalaktang for rendering their valuable service to contain the further spread of COVID. They also felicitated the police & CRPF personnel and thanked Health Care Workers of CHC Kalaktang for their tireless duty 24/7 to contain the virus.

Kalaktang circle is the westernmost part of the state of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Bhutan, and Assam. It comes under the West Kameng district and has approximately 22 villages under it. Due to the lack of proper telecommunication services awareness has been an issue. However, the district administration has more or less been able to contain the disease in the region.