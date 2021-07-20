Kishor Barman Appointed As Tripura BJP General Secretary

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Kishor Barman as the General Secretary of the party’s state committee.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in his social media platforms conveyed warm greetings to Kishor Barman for being appointed as the General Secretary of BJP in Tripura.

Deb wrote “His commitment and hardwork will strengthen the party’s efforts to take the message of the developmental works undertaken by the state Government to the 37 lakh people of the state”.

Barman is a native of Nalchar in Sepahijala district in Tripura.

Previously, Barman was handling the organizational responsibilities of the BJP in West Bengal.