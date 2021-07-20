Maha Guv Hands Manipur MP Dr. Lorho Pfoze ‘Corona Warrior 2021′ Award In Mumbai

NET Web Desk

Recognized for efforts and noble initiatives to reach out to many during the present Covid-19 pandemic, Manipur’s Outer Lok Sabha MP Dr. Lorho Pfoze was awarded the Corona Warrior Award 2021 at Mumbai on Monday. The said award was instituted by Paranubhuti Foundation and The Hindu Foundation based at Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday felicitated the MP with other Awardees at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Dr. Bhushan Jadhav, Executive President, Paranubhuti Foundation and Sandip Gupta, President The Hindu Foundation.

The award was in recognition to the various works done in both hills & valley of Manipur as a sitting MP. The former medical Doctor and Social activist soon after his election began with donating for CM covid care funds, distribution of ventilators & protective kits to all Districts of Manipur, distribution of food materials to various communities during the stressed times in the Valley. He also invested efforts connecting hill people to contribute to the relief of the stressed situation in the Imphal valley and distribution of covid medicines and non-medicine items and Oxygen Concentrators to all PHCs, CHCs, SDHs and DHs of the 9 districts of outer Parliamentary Constituency.

According to MP Dr. Lorho, expressing his gratitude to all who associated with him to execute his initiatives, he stated that, “This Covid-19 works has been made possible with the help of various Organizations and individuals”. Special mention made were Somi Roy International Women’s Polo and Satyajit Aribam (co-recipient from Manipur) in collaboration with INTOUCH, Swasth Foundation, Shree Krishna Foundation & JV Gokal Charity Trust (Mumbai).

( This report was first published in Ukhrul Times)