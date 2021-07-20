Manipur Activist Erendro Released 15 Mins Before Supreme Court’s 5 PM Deadline

NET Web Desk

Manipuri activist Leichombam Erendro, booked under NSA for criticising BJP leaders on the use of cow dung and urine as cures for Covid-19, was released on Monday, July 19 evening following the Supreme Court directive to Imphal jail authorities, saying that he should not be kept in jail even for a day.

“He has been released at around 4.45 pm in compliance with the apex court order,” advocate Shadan Farasat who filed the plea on behalf of the activist’s father said.

The plea has challenged the preventive detention of the political activist under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging that it has been done “solely to punish him” for his criticism of BJP leaders purportedly advocating cow dung and cow urine as cures for Covid-19.

The plea has sought quashing of the May 17 detention order issued by District Magistrate, Imphal West District.