Manipur Congress President Konthoujam resigns, 8 other MLAs Will Join BJP Today

NET Web Desk

The internal turmoil in Congress remains unsolved after the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President, Govindas Konthoujam has resigned from his post on Tuesday July 20.

As per reports, a total of 8 Congress Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) will join Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today on Tuesday July 20.

The Chief Whip of Congress in the Manipur State Assembly, Konthoujam is a six-time consecutively elected Congress MLA from Bishnupur constituency.

He was appointed as president of the state Congress by Sonia Gandhi in December 2020.

According to the Frontier Manipur report, his resignation from the MPCC’s presidentship is yet to be accepted by the Congress party.

Besides, Manipur is scheduled to go for Assembly Elections in 2021, and such administrative crisis might stand as risk for the political prospects of Manipur Congress.