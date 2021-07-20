Manipur : ‘Delta Plus Strain Behind Deaths In Churachandpur’, Claims CMO

NET Web Desk

Delta Plus strain of COVID-19 is termed to be the principal cause for the rapid spike of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the Churachandpur district.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Churachandpur, Dr VC Pau asserted that as many as 27 samples from the district sent for genome sequencing turned out to be of the same variant.

According to Sangai Express report, he further claims that late detection of the disease, enhanced with the deadly variant, is making the fatality rate surge in the district.

He claimed that curfew across the state, and it’s strict maintenance will further help to break the chain of this deadly variant.

Meanwhile, the district has reported 1,552 new cases and 28 deaths in the past 19 days.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) through a presentation on COVID-19 update, reported as many as 47 districts across 12 districts and UT’s, that detected over 10% positivity rate. Among all, Manipur stands the highest with 9 districts.

Referred as a variant with high transmission, experts believe that Delta Plus could potentially trigger a third wave of COVID-19.

Union Health Ministry says that studies showed the Delta plus variant – also known as AY.1 – spreads more easily, and binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy.