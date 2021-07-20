Meghalaya: Vaccination Teams Of Ranikor CHC Braves Snakes, Rains & Slippery Paths To Reach Remote Villages

NET WEBDESK

While Meghalaya has been trying various methodologies to battle vaccine hesitancy, the monsoon season is creating another challenge for the healthcare workers with dangerous hilly paths and unmotorable roads.

Villages falling under Ranikor Community Health Centre in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district are located in one such remote location.

Disregarding the danger five all-female vaccination teams bravely took upon the challenge to take the vaccines to remote villages of Kulang, Amarsang, Thadteja and Pormawdar.

The villagers had been eagerly waiting to get themselves vaccinated but due to the ongoing rainy season and damaged roads, they were unable able to make it to the vaccination centre.

The Officer-in-Charge of Nonghyllam Police Station offered to send police personnel along with the team for security and safety reasons as all the members of the vaccination teams were females.

All of the five teams had to journey through rocky mountains and dense forests with heavy backpacks comprising of AEFI kits, anaphylaxis kits, stationeries, packed food, vaccine carriers among other essential items provided by the Meghalaya health department.

However, they were all able to cover this dangerous journey and vaccinate those villagers