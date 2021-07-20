Mizoram ASF Update: More Than 5000 Pigs Culled Since July 3rd

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Since July 3, 5262 pigs have been culled by the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department till July 20.

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department of Mizoram has also listed 70 villages and localities under the ASF suspected area with 372 pigs that died from suspected cases of ASF.

According to sources the conservative estimate of the economic loss incurred due to African Swine Fever in Mizoram is over Rs. 117 crores.

African Swine Fever (ASF) was first detected in Mizoram on March 21, 2021, at Lungsen village has spread to 205 villages and localities within 11 districts of Mizoram.

So far, ASF has been confirmed in 11 districts of Mizoram. On July 20, 2021, 383 pigs died from ASF bringing the total confirmed death of pigs to 15231.

Rapid Response Team was immediately set up by the state Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department in all districts of Mizoram.

Professional Pig Culling Team has been established with the State Police Department detailing two personnel.