Mizoram Records Highest Covid Cases In A Single Day, More Than 200 Aged Below 18

-Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Mizoram has recorded the highest Covid-19 positives on a single day on July 19, 2021, with 807 new cases. Out of which 443 are symptomatic.

Of 2755 samples tested through RT-PCR, 234 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 63 were tested positive for Covid-19 from the 447 samples tested through TrueNAT, with positivity rates of 8.49% & 14.09% respectively.

Meanwhile, from 4234 samples tested through RAgT, 510 samples tested positive for Covid-19 with 12.4% positivity rate.

Records also show 150 children testing positive for Covid-19. State spokesperson for Covid-19 Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma stated that the percentage of positive children is not high from the total number of cases, but added that the Medical Operational Team shall look into the matter of rising cases in children.

Mass Testing of Covid-19 is currently underway in six localities of Aizawl. Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma said, “Random/mass testing has its pros and cons. The good thing is that we detect positive cases sooner, but on the downside, it drains a lot of resources.”

He added that the State Health Department has acquired volunteers to help in mass testing within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area.