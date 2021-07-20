MLA Techi Kaso Asks Itanagar DC to release Compensation National Highway Construction

NET WEBDESK

Itnagar MLA, Techi Kaso on July 20 asked the Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner to disburse compensation without any delay to the needy beneficiaries and hand over Packages B and C of the four-lane highway project in Itanagar to contractors so that work can start without much delay.

It seems that the ICR administration has not been able to distribute the compensation for some time now.

This delay in disbursement of compensation is delaying the effort to hand over encumbrance-free land to the contractors from Itanagar which is causing a delay in the project.

An agreement has been already signed regarding the construction of the highway between the PWD and the contractors. The whole situation is causing immense trouble to the citizens residing in Naharlagun, Banderdewa, and Nirjuli.

The four-lane roadway between Naharlagun and Banderdewa which has fallen into disrepair will be remade under this project giving its travelers the much-needed relief.