Nagaland : 51 HSLC Toppers Receives CM’s Meritorious Students Fellowship

On Monday, July 19, the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students’ Fellowship (CMMSF) was awarded to 51 students who topped the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2020.

Conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), the CMMSF was awarded during a virtual felicitation programme.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio congratulated the students for the achievement during these hard times, rising as an inspiration to others.

“51 toppers in HSLC 2020 conducted by @nbsenagaland have been presented the CM’s Meritorious Students Fellowship, today at a VC felicitation programme. I wish the students a bright future and as they pursue further, I hope they will bring more laurels to the State.” – tweeted by the CM.

Rio informed that Nagaland has introduced several skill/ vocational subjects for the secondary and higher secondary levels in 35 government schools and 3 private school, to aware the students on the importance of practical life skills.

Meanwhile, Advisor, School Education, K.T Sukhalu commended the awardees, referring them as the torch bearers for all other students of the state.

Besides, the Deputy CM has also congratulated the meritorious students for achieving the feat.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the students who came out with flying colours in the #HSLC & #HSSLC Exams 2021 conducted by @nbsenagaland. Wishing you all the best for the future. Those who did not get expected results, remain hopeful and be persistent. Success will be yours.” – tweeted the Deputy CM.