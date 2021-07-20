Nagaland : Admission For Class XI To Commence In Govt HS Schools From July 29

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 20, the Principal Director, School Education, Shanavas C, IAS has announced the new admissions for Class XI to commence from Thursday July 29.

Signed by the IAS, the process will begin in all 44 Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSS) functioning in the state of Nagaland. Accordingly, the official has also issued directives, to be adhered for strict compliance.

The news has been confirmed by the Principal Secretary through the notification issued via his Twitter handle.

“Congratulations to all HSLC and HSSLC 2021 winners. Class XI Admissions in all Govt. Hr. Sec. Schools across the State made convenient & transparent through the Single Window Online Admission Portal. @EduMinOfIndia @KtSukhalu @MyGovNagaland @SamagraNagaland @nellayappan” – tweeted by the IAS.”

There will be a single Online Admission Portal for all the GHSSs. Students/Parents shall login into the ‘GHSS Admission Portal’ through the link https://education.nagaland.gov.in and thereby submit the applications for schools and streams as per their choice.

One student can submit application for any number of schools and streams of his/her choice. The portal will be kept open from July 23rd to August 6th, 2021, for students/parents to submit applications and students will have to upload copies of HSLC Admit Card and Mark Sheet.

Students/Parents facing difficulties for using the online facility may take assistance of the Common Service Centres functioning under the Department of Information & Technology. Alternatively, they may download the ‘Admission Form’ from the portal and submit the duly filled in Forms to the respective schools on or before August 02, 2021.

In case of acceptance of forms at schools (offline mode), the respective schools shall make submission of the forms along with all required documents (Photograph, Admit Card & Mark Sheet) in the Online Admission Portal before the prescribed last date of submission. Besides, selection of candidates shall be done by the respective schools as per their intake capacity in order of merit.

School wise ‘List of Selected Candidates’ along with ‘Waiting List’ will be published at the ‘GHSS Admission Portal’ on August 11, 2021. Details of Admission Fee to be paid will also be made available at the portal.

All the selected Students shall pay the Admission Fee through online payment mode at the Portal from August 11 to 17, 2021. Those facing difficulties for making online payment may pay the Fee at respective schools during the above mentioned period. Allotment of Vacant Seats to candidates from the Waiting List in order of merit will be done on August 20, 2021 – the notification read.

Class XI Repeaters need not submit applications. They shall make payment of Admission Fee at respective schools on or before August 03, 2021. Meanwhile, the submission of applications at the portal does not guarantee admission. Selection of candidates will be done by the respective schools as per their intake capacity in order of merit.

The notification further stated that all other details will be made available through the admission portal.