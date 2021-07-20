NBSE Announces HSLC and HSSLC 2021 Results

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE has announced the results for High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, HSSLC.

It was at 12:30 pm July 20 today. The results can be checked on its official site- nbsenl.edu.in and on India Results.

Contrary to the other states of India Nagaland did not cancel its board exams holding them in the months of April and May.

NBSE chairman, Asano Sekhose has informed that Marksheets too shall be made available online.

Also, NBSE will issue provisional result gazettes to all the registered institutes from July 28, 2021. The centre superintendents will collect the results and distribute them among the educational institutes under its jurisdiction.

The centre superintendents can update themselves of the dates allotted to them from the website or their official WhatsApp group. However, the Covid-19 SOP will have to be followed while going about their business.

Students can check their results by sending an SMS as well. All they have to do is – type NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070. Even for the other result, type NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070.

More than 40,000 students had appeared for NBSE Board Exams 2021.