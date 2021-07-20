‘Population Army’ To Combat Disproportionate Population Increase In Muslim Dominated Areas: Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, July 20 informed that Assam is soon going to have a ‘population army’ to control over-population in the state. He said that this army will distribute contraceptives and create awareness about population control in Muslim – dominated areas of the state.

A strong force of 1000 youths will be sent to Lower Assam, he said in the Assembly on Monday.

Sources said that the bill has already triggered outrage and led to controversies in the minority populated areas. Youths around 1000 from the riverine areas will be engaged to create awareness about population control remedies and will supply contraceptives provided by the government.

The Chief Minister also added, ” If population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 percent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 percent among Muslims”.

Notably, the Chief Minister has been making every possible effort to counter the rapid population explosion in the state.