Resolution Supporting Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain’s Bid For Olympics Medal Passed In Assam Assembly

NET WEBDESK

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday unanimously resolved to support and encourage state boxer Lovlina Borgohain to excel at the Tokyo Olympics that gets started on Friday, July 23.

Both Opposition and ruling party legislators of Assam Assembly welcomed the proposal placed in the House by Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika and resolved to support the boxer representing Assam at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pijush Hazarika said “Lovlina has proved her credentials in both national and international events in boxing. Now as she represents India at the Tokyo Olympics for the first time, we hope she brings laurels to the country and Assam,”

Sources said MLA Biswajit Phukan of Sarupathar, from where Lovlina hails along with a few organisers would organise a cycle rally from Dispur Last Gate to Nehru Stadium in Ulubari on Wednesday morning with a slogan “Go for glory, Lovlina”.

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the cycle rally.