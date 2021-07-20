Sikkim: 4 Wards Of South Sikkim District Under Containment Till Further Orders

NET Web Desk

Recently, the South Sikkim district administration has decided to bring 4 wards of the district under the containment zone until further orders.

According to the notification, the district might soon become a probable hotspot unless strict measures are taken immediately for the containment of the areas.

The news has been confirmed by the Government of Sikkim Official Facebook Page.

The 4 wards mentioned are – Lower Niya Ward under Niya Mangzing; Lower Niya Ward under Niya Mangzing with geographical boundaries : (North – PMGSY road below the house of Deoman Limboo, South – PMGSY road below the house of L.B Limbo, East – House of Nar Bdr. Limboo, and West – House of Mirak Subba); Lower Mangzing Ward under Niya Mangzing, and Paiyonggram Ward under Tangzi Bikmat.

The Village Covid Management Committee (VCMC) shall trace all the contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, engaging the health staff to monitor them during the quarantine period.

Besides, the VCMC/concerned Police Station shall ensure active patrolling or strict enforcement of containment zone.

The respective Ward Panchayats/Councillors will ensure proper contract tracing/testing of all contacts under the supervision of the Incident Commander.

As per the directives, if any of these primary contacts develop symptoms during this period of quarantine, they shall be tested and treated as per the health protocol. Meanwhile, all of these contacts shall stay in ‘home quarantine’ for 11 days.

There shall be a strict perimeter control to ensure no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and the supply of essential goods or services.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer concerned shall deploy sufficient Police Personnel to ensure strict perimeter control in the containment zones in coordination with the Incident Commander.

Besides, movement of only those persons engaged in essential services shall be allowed from the Containment Zones. Intensive house-to-house surveillance under the supervision of MOIC concerned.

Ward level COVID Management Committee shall ensure adequate supply of essential commodities to residents of the containment zones in coordination with the Block Development Officer (BDO) concerned.

The District Project Officer/Disaster Management shall arrange for periodic sanitization in the area. If any person fails to comply with the directions of the Incident Commander, he/she shall be held responsible under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.