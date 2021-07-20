Sikkim : Pakyong Bazaar Containment Extends Till Further Orders

NET Web Desk

Recently, the East Sikkim district administration has decided to extend the containment period in Pakyong Bazaar, after 34 new cases were reported.

The marketplace in East Sikkim district was declared a containment zone, with effect from 5 AM of July 14 to 5 AM of July 19.

Although the period was about to end on Sunday July 19. But the surge in the further transmission has led the authorities to extend the containment period.

According to Sikkim Express report, a mass RTPCR test conducted have seen almost 33 new infections, while one more case was reported via Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

Besides, all essential commodities including vegetables and other necessary items will be sent at the doorsteps of these households.

Earlier, according to the order issued by Ragul K., IAS, District Collector cum Chairperson of the Disaster Management Authority, East Sikkim, 2 km radius of Pakyong Bazar in East Sikkim might soon become probable hotspot of COVID-19 unless strict measures immediately taken for the containment.