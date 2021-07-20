Tripura CM To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Slated To Return On Wednesday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday will meet Union Home minister Amit Shah his office in New Delhi.

CM Deb shall now return on Wednesday, July 20. As per his itinerary, he was supposed to be back on Tuesday.

Union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik confirmed to Northeast Today at late night that the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Pradesh BJP president Prof Dr. Manik Saha will not be changed before the assembly election in 2023.

Bhoumik also said that the rumours of changing of the Chief Minister and president of BJP in Tripura are not true.

Notably, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will be returning to Agartala with a green signal from the central leadership on expanding his ministry

Chief Minister Deb flew to New Delhi on July 14 last after attending the swearing ceremony of the 19th governor of Tripura, Satyadev Narayan Arya at old Raj Bhawan here.

During his visit to New Delhi, Deb met with union ministers- Giriraj Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratima Bhoumik, Kishan Reddy, Hardeep Singh Puri, Pijush Goyal, and Nitin Gadkari.

In his one-to-one meeting with all these union ministers in New Delhi, Deb sought financial assistance to boost up the developmental activities in Tripura.

The Chief Minister also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni. Sources near to him confirmed that during his meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda, he discussed the state politics and expansion of his ministry in Tripura by filling up the cabinet berths.

At present, four cabinet berths of the Biplab Deb-led ministry in Tripura are lying vacant. Among them, three cabinet berths will be filled up with BJP MLAs in the state while one cabinet minister post will be left vacant to induct a former minister. Moreover, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will also be changed.

Also, the central leadership is trying to bring back Sudip Roy Barman in the cabinet.