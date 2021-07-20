Tripura High Court Serves Notices To Govt, Police On CPIM MLA Attack

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura High Court on Monday, July 20 served notices to the state government and the police administration seeking a report on the attack incident that took place upon CPIM MLA Sudhan Das at Rajnagar under South Tripura district on June 26.

A single bench headed by Justice Arindam Lodh was hearing a petition filed by CPIM MLA Das following a brutal attack on him in his assembly constituency by the alleged workers of the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters, Advocate Sankar Lodh said that at least three cases were filed with the police related to the incident of which one suo-moto, one by BJP, and another one by CPIM MLA Das.

“But police imposed nonbailable sections of IPCs including section 341, 325, 326, 307 & 120-B against the CPIM MLA Sudhan Das which was filed by BJP and but bailable sections including 147,149, 325 were imposed on the case of MLA Das against BJP activists”, the advocate said.

Sources informed that there were sufficient proofs to impose Section 326 & 307 (attempt to murder) in the complaint lodged by MLA Sudhan Das as he was attacked brutally. A petition was filed by MLA Das regarding this matter before High Court and the hearing was held on Monday.

“After hearing High Court issues notice to state government and police administration in this matter. The next date of the Hearing is July 29″ informed advocate Shankar Lodh.

Notably, during a program in Rajnagar on June 26 last on four-point charters of demands including withdrawal of petroleum price hike, several activists of the ruling party attacked MLA Sudhan Das. Many were injured including the MLA. Similarly, on June 26, the miscreants of the ruling party attacked the East and South local Committee offices in Agartala during a four-point demand program where 10 supporters were seriously injured and about 25 motorcycles were vandalized.