Tripura: Mob-lynching Of Alleged Cow Thieves, Police Books Two For Hate Speech

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In connection to the mob-lynching of four youths in the Teliamura sub-division in June, Tripura police have arrested two individuals for spreading communal hatred in the Sonamura sub-division.

Police arrested associates Shakeel Hassan and Dos Mohammed within 24 hours. Both residents of Matinagar were allegedly spreading communal hatred in Sonamura following the deaths of four youths.

During the investigation, police found that Shakeel Hassan H had posted a video on social media after visited the house of Jahid Hossain who was killed in a mob-lynching incident at Namanjoybari under Kalyanpur police station in Khowai District along with three others from Sonamura sub-division who were allegedly involved in a cattle theft case.

Police said “Shakeel Hassan H was trying to create false propaganda by spreading communal hatred on the issue of an under investigation case in the video posted in social media”.

Shakeel in his video uploaded on his Facebook account was trying to manipulate the narrative of mob-lynching to a communal killing as the deceased belonged to the Muslim community without knowing the details of the incident said the Police.

The accused was also allegedly found to be blaming the RSS and BJP specifically for the incident.

Shakeel Hassan H along with his associates from Sonamura was arrested and booked under sections 120(B), 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), 505(2) of IPC, and 66 (F) of the IT Act.

However, the local court later has already granted the accused bail.