Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Mourns Demise Of Veteran Administrator Tagom Darang

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned and condoled the sad demise of the state’s first-generation civil servant and veteran administrator Late Tagom Darang who passed away on Tuesday, July 21, after battling a prolonged illness.

Expressing his grief in a condolence message to Late Darang’s wife Smt Omang Moyong Darang, Khandu wrote “I am deeply pained to learn about the sad demise of our first-generation civil servant Late Tagom Darang.”

Darang hailed from Babuk village. He completed his graduation from St Edmund’s College, Shillong, and joined civil services as a base superintendent at Khonsa in 1965. He served in almost all the parts of the state as Circle officer, EAC, Joint Secretary, Director, Deputy Commissioner, and Secretary to Government of Arunachal Pradesh. He had retired in the year 2006.

CM Khandu paid his condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. In his condolence message he wrote:

“I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. Me, my family, colleagues in the Government, and the people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with the grieving family and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life.”

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow them with the strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message added.