Assam: “Go For Glory, Lovlina ” Bicycle Rally At Guwahati Supporting The Pugilist’s Olympic Bid

NET Web Desk

To motivate and support pugilist Lovlina Borgohain who is representing India at the Tokyo Olympics, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other ministers and members of the legislative assembly launched a goodwill campaign ‘Go For Glory’ with a bicycle rally in Guwahati today.

Lovlina who hails from Assam’s Sarupathar, Golaghat is now in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

During the rally, the Chief Minister also appreciated Sri Biswajeet Phukan, MLA of Sarupathar for organising the rally and taking up the noble initiative to support the player from the region.

Lovlina’s father Tiken Borgohain who was also present was felicitated.

Speaker, ALA, Biswajit Daimary & Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin, Ministers Atul Bora, UG Brahma, Pijush Hazarika, Bimal Borah, Sanjoy Kishan, Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang & several MLAs were also present in the rally.