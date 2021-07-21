Assam: Kaziranga To Have Elevated Corridor For Vehicles To Avoid Thoroughfare

NET Web Desk

An elevated corridor measuring 35 km from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat may soon come up at the national park to boost wildlife preservation and tourism at Kaziranga National Park, informed Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, July 21.

Sarma reviewed the proposed elevated corridor project at the NH-37 stretch of Kaziranga National Park with officials of Environment & Forest and PWD (Building & NH) Departments.

Consequently, he approved the alignment of the corridor and directed the PWD officials to fast-track all required measures for the execution of the project.

He also directed the officials of the Environment & Forest Department to take quick steps for setting up zoos at Dibrugarh and Cachar districts and appoint a nodal officer for early implementation.

It is believed that once the elevated corridor is completed, it would considerably help animals cross the NH 37 to Karbi Hills and enter Kaziranga without any injury. It would become less worrisome for the vehicles passing through the area as the park has several restrictions in place, especially during the monsoon season.