Australia’s Brisbane To Host 2032 Summer Olympic Games

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 21, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will proudly host the 2032 upcoming Summer Olympics. Brisbane will become the third Australian city to host the games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. It was designated as the sole contender, earlier this year.

VIDEO NEWS RELEASE: International Olympic Committee elects Brisbane 2032 as Olympic and Paralympic host 📹: https://t.co/g9XoLyZwDT pic.twitter.com/OSckjCJSJ7 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 21, 2021

Tentatively set for July 23 to Aug. 8, 2032, Brisbane hosted the Commonwealth Games three years ago.

“The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

Australia has become the second country after the United States to host the Olympic Games in three different cities.

Other countries and cities had also expressed interest in hosting the 2032 Games, including Indonesia, Hungary’s capital Budapest, China, Qatar’s Doha and Germany’s Ruhr valley region.

After the announcement, IOC has now successfully secured hosts for the next three Summer Olympics, with Paris holding the event in 2024 and Los Angeles holding the 2028 Games.