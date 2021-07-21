DRDO Successfully Conducts Tests ‘MPATGM’ Indigenous Anti-Tank Guided Missile.

NET WEBDESK

On Wednesday, July 21 strengthening the country’s defense sector the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) from a man-portable launcher integrated with the thermal site with the target was mimicking a tank.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the department of DRDO on this great success.

DRDO officials have said that the missile has met the objectives of the test. They added that the missile attacked the target and destroyed it in seconds.

According to the reports, the MPATGM which can be fired from a tripod has a maximum range of 2.5 km and weighing less than 15 Kg.