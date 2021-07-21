French PM, Macron And 14 Heads Identified Potential Pegasus Spyware Targets

NET Web Desk

The leaked database of the recent Pegasus project has identified the mobile phone numbers of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and 13 other heads of nations.

Out of the 14 heads, atleast seven are still in power. According to sources, one of Macron’s phone numbers, which he had used regularly since 2017, is on the list of numbers selected by Morocco’s intelligence service for potential cyber-spying.

The 14 heads includes – the South African president – Cyril Ramaphosa, the Pakistani prime minister – Imran Khan, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, French President Emmanuel Macron, Iraqi President Barham Salih, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani, Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Former Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Former Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, and Former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

Pegasus is a spyware developed by the Israeli cyberarms firm, Niv, Shalev and Omri (NSO) Group that can be covertly installed on mobile phones.

