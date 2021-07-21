Mandira Bedi Shares Pic With Family, Thanks Everyone For Their Support

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 21, Mandira Bedi has shared a picture featuring her children and parents, as a mark to extend her humble gratitude for their immense support throughout all odds. Here, in the picture, Mandira was seen posing with the parents, and her two children – Vir and Tara. In the picture, Tara, her daughter was seen seated on the lap of Mandira’s father, while her son was seen standing beside her, hugging both Mandira’s parents.

The actor recently lost her husband, Raj Kaushal due to a sudden cardiac arrest on wednesday, June 30 at around 4:30 AM. Tara was seen seated on the lap of Mandira’s father, her son was seen standing beside her.

Mandira shared the picture on the social media platform, Instagram with the caption, “Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks.”